Andhra Pradesh draws ₹90,000 crore green energy push from ReNew, Hero Future Energies

Andhra Pradesh has attracted fresh investments worth nearly ₹90,000 crore from two of India’s leading renewable energy companies—ReNew Energy Global Global Plc and Hero Future Energies—as the state accelerates its push to become a national hub for green energy projects.

Both the companies have signed agreements with the state government committing the investments.

In a statement on Thursday, Nasdaq-listed ReNew said it has signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board. The MoUs pertain to setting up a 6 gigawatt (GW) solar ingot-wafer plant, a 2GW pumped hydro project, a 300 kilotonne per annum (KTPA) green ammonia facility, and 5GW of hybrid projects—including wind-solar and solar-battery energy storage initiatives.

In May this year, the company had announced to invest ₹22,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to set up a hybrid renewable energy project in the state. The ₹60,000 crore announcement by ReNew is over and above the previous ₹22,000 crore.

On the proposed investment from ReNew, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Nadu, said: “Andhra Pradesh is committed to emerging as a national leader in renewable energy, and partners like ReNew play a crucial role in advancing this vision. ReNew’s continued investments reinforce the confidence that global industry leaders have in the state’s policies, infrastructure, and talent.”

Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer (CEO) of ReNew said the projects will strengthen domestic supply chains, create high-quality skilled jobs, and advance India’s ’Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

Further, Hero Future Energies (HFE), the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government, to develop renewable energy generation projects with a total capacity of 4GW across Ananthapuramu, Kurnool, and Kadapa districts.

Under the agreement, HFE will establish the renewable energy generation projects in two phases, creating over 15,000 direct and indirect jobs in total, said a company statement released on Thursday.

Rahul Munjal, founder and CMD, Hero Future Energies, said that the “proactive policy environment” of the state and strong infrastructure make it a priority investment destination. The MoU will remain valid for a period of 12 months from the date of signing, said the statement from HFE.

HFE has a global portfolio of 7.2 GWp (Gigawatt-peak) of renewable energy assets plus 2.3 GWh of BESS (battery energy storage system) capacity across India, Ukraine, Vietnam, and UK, including both operating and under-development projects.

ReNew, which recently agreed to an offer from its promoters for delisting from Nasdaq, has a gross clean energy portfolio of 18.5GW along with 1.1GWh BESS as of 10 November 2025. In addition, it has 6.4GW of solar moduleS, and 2.5GW of solar cell manufacturing. It is also expanding the solar cell capacity by 4GW.

