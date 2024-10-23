Android 15: What’s new, from theft protection features to sensitive apps, multi-tasking & more — All you need to know

Updated23 Oct 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Android 15: Google-owned Android has explained the new features of its Android 15 offering in a blog post amid the rollout of the tech giant's Pixel devices this October.

In a post dated October 15, Seang Chau, VP and GM of the Android Platform, said that among the updates include new theft protection features, private space for sensitive apps, multitasking capabilities and more.

"These updates include security features that help keep your sensitive health, financial and personal information protected from theft and fraud. Plus, we’re introducing improvements for large-screen devices that help you get more done and updates across apps, including camera, messaging and passkeys," Chau said.

Here’s a look at what’s new:

New Theft Detection: This new feature is aimed at deterring theft and recovery of a stolen device faster, as per the blog post. It added that the new 'Theft Detection Lock1' uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help keep user data safe.

"If your phone senses someone has snatched it and is trying to run, bike or drive away, it will automatically lock your device. You can also use Remote Lock to quickly lock your device from any device using your phone number and a simple security check," Chau stated.

Notably, the security updates have been enabled for all Android 10+ devices, it added.

Added Authentication Requirements: If your phone is still stolen, additional protections have been added to prevent thieves from guessing passwords and accessing sensitive information.

"We’re adding authentication requirements for settings targeted by thieves, like removing your SIM or turning off Find My Device, and will lock down your device if we sense multiple failed attempts for apps and settings. These updates make it harder for thieves to reset and sell a stolen device and deter more thefts before they happen," the blog post noted.

Keep sensitive apps out of sight: Android 15 has a 'private space' feature that acts like a digital safe on your phone. You can create a separate private space to organize sensitive apps, like your social, dating, or banking apps. When the private space is locked, apps remain virtually invisible to others and are hidden from your apps list, recent apps view, notifications, and settings.

To access private space, there’s an additional layer of authentication to keep apps secure and away from prying eyes. And for additional privacy, you can choose to hide the existence of private space from view on your phone.

Customisable features for foldables and tablets: New features in Android 15 now allow you to customise your foldables and tablets to "better get work done"

Among such features is the ability to pin and unpin the taskbar on your screen and customize your layout to place your favourite apps within reach for quicker access and improved productivity.

Another new feature is app pairing, which allows for creating of a quick shortcut to enable easier multitasking — for example, you can open Google Drive and Gmail at the same time to easily drag and drop files.

You can also save your most frequently used app combinations and they’ll appear as a single app icon on your foldable or tablet. With just a tap, you can quickly retrieve them in split-screen for faster access.

Improvement for photos, messaging & more: Android 15 introduces improvements across camera, messaging and passwords. Here’s a look at what else is new:

  • Low Light Boost and in-app camera controls now work better in low-light conditions. And third-party apps have more camera control, like more precise flash control.
  • Carrier messaging apps can use satellite connectivity to send and receive messages without a mobile or Wi-Fi connection.
  • In apps that use Passkeys for authentication, you can log in with a single tap.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 10:17 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

