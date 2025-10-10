Anduril CEO Predicts Long Geopolitical Conflict With China

Geopolitical tensions with China are part of the new reality for American companies, Anduril Industries Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Schimpf said on Friday, shortly after new tariff threats by US President Donald Trump sent the markets skittering.

“I think it’s going to be a long-run conflict with China, and that’s just something that we’ve got to be prepared for,” Schimpf said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Anduril is the largest in a growing crop of defense technology startups aiming to modernize the US military using artificial intelligence, software, and a sprawling fleet of autonomous vehicles like drones, fighter jets and submarines. Schimpf said that he expects the company will double its revenue this year to more than $2 billion, and boost production of its products by 400%.

Companies like Anduril and publicly traded Palantir Technologies Inc. have long been focused on China as a potential adversary, as they work to build out US defense technology. Speakign on Bloomberg TV, Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar said that a conflict between the US and China has been “brewing for the better part of 50 years,” adding that he believes China views global power as a zero-sum game. “No country has done more to alleviate poverty in China than America,” he said. “No country has done more to undermine American prosperity than China.”

Palantir’s stock has been on a tear in recent years, climbing more than 2,000% in the last three years. The company has been buoyed by surging demand for its AI software. China has “pound for pound more capacity,” Sankar said. “We have the best software as a nation in the world.”

Venture investors have increased their focus on the defense sector in recent years — in light of rising geopolitical tensions with China, and reforms to US procurement policies that could benefit startups. Some in the industry are particularly worried that the US would fare poorly in a drone arms race with China, and are eager to build out manufacturing capacity, part of a costly endeavor to create new US defense factories. Investors poured almost $20 billion into the defense tech in the second quarter of this year, according to PitchBook, up 200% from the previous year.

Anduril, backed by venture firms including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Andreessen Horowitz, was last valued at $30.5 billion. The company counts the US and allied countries including UK, Australia and South Korea as customers, helping the 8-year-old startup surpass what it has said will be $6 billion in global contracts by the end of this year.

The company is currently in the early phases of building out a nine-building megafactory in Ohio on a site the size of 87 football fields that will ultimately employ around 4,500 people. Called Arsenal I, the facility will use advanced manufacturing robotics and other methods to make drones, missiles, mini-fighter jets and other products.

“We’re moving out of an era where we need to make relatively few very, very expensive high-end things,” Schimpf said. “We’re moving into an era where it’s much more about how do we have things that are at scale and smarter and more autonomous.”

