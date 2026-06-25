Amazon CEO Andy Jassy meets Indian startup founders to map out the next wave of AI

Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy, who is on a visit to India, met with several startup founders in New Delhi on Thursday, holding discussions with entrepreneurs building solutions in voice technology, robotics, edtech, health tech, and digital public infrastructure.

“The discussion focused on India’s opportunity to shape the next wave of AI adoption, backed by its linguistic diversity, population-scale digital infrastructure, deep engineering talent, and fast-growing startup community,” the company said in a statement. “Indian founders have mastered constraints that can potentially define the next wave of global AI adoption,” it added.

During the meeting, the company highlighted India's significant strengths while underscoring the critical role of Amazon Web Services (AWS). “AWS is designed to be the infrastructure layer beneath these efforts—offering the widest selection of foundation models through Amazon Bedrock and purpose-built chips like Trainium,” the statement read.

The startup founders in attendance included Mahanaaryman Scindia (co-founder and CGO, Ethara.AI), Alakh Pandey (co-founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah), Abhijit Kane (co-founder, Postman), Keshav Reddy (founder and CEO, EqualAI), Suvonil Chatterjee (co-founder and CEO, Manav Robotics), Suresh Khadakbhavi (CEO, DigiYatra Foundation), Sudharshan Kamath (co-founder and CEO, smallest.ai), and Vikalp Sahni (founder and CEO, Eka Care). Sandeep Dutta of Amazon was also present.

Also Read | Amazon India head flags early lag as Amazon ramps up quick commerce push

This meeting aligns with Amazon's massive $48 billion long-term investment commitment to India by 2030, marking one of the largest technology investments in the country. The pledge brings the company’s total financial commitment to India since 2010 to $88 billion.