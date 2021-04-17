Angel Broking CEO Vinay Agrawal passes away

Its median age of clients acquired has steadily decreased to 30 years in Q3 FY21 from 34 years in Q1 FY20. “A part of its success is attributed to the FinTech broker’s flat brokerage structure as well. Its delivery trades are free of cost and there is a flat fee of ₹20 per trade irrespective of lot size for F&O, commodity, and intra-day trades," it said.