Angel Broking makes stock markets debut at 10% discount over issue price

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak stock markets debut at Rs275, a 10.13% discount over its issue price of Rs306 apiece. With a price band of Rs305-Rs306, the Rs600-crore public issue was subscribed 3.94 times in its share sale during 22-24 September.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to meet working capital requirements. The initial public offering (IPO) consisted of equity shares of the company aggregating up to Rs600 crore, which is a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale of Rs300 crore each.

Ahead of the issue, analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd said that IPO is fairly priced at current price band considering its financial performance and growth prospects. “The company’s IPO is priced at 26.84 times FY20 earnings at upper price band," it said.

Angel Broking Limited is one of the largest independent full-service retail broking house in India. Its brokerage revenue formed 69.54% of the total revenue, whereas other revenue from lending activities, income from depository operations, portfolio management services, income from distribution, and other activities formed 30.46% of the total revenue in FY 2020. The company’s distribution business primarily consists of the distribution of third party mutual funds, and life and health insurance products to clients. Income from distribution activity was Rs9.97 crore, Rs11.63 crore and Rs12.50 crore for financial years 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

“We believe the company will continue to update products and services as per industry requirements to be competitive in the industry while pursuing delivery of high returns on equity for the company. Additionally, it has paid dividends to its shareholders for last three years, sustaining more than 20% of dividend payout ratio," said KR Choksey Shares and Securities Pvt. Ltd.

As of 30 June, 2020, Angel Broking has dedicated research team of 54 members who cater to quantitative and qualitative research requirements relating to the stock market, such as equity fundamentals, technical, derivatives, commodities currencies and mutual funds. It provides investment advisory services to retail clients with customized investment recommendations across various investment avenues such as equities, debt, currency, commodities, derivatives, mutual funds and insurance products.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated