Angel Broking makes stock markets debut at 10% discount over issue price

Angel Broking Limited is one of the largest independent full-service retail broking house in India. Its brokerage revenue formed 69.54% of the total revenue, whereas other revenue from lending activities, income from depository operations, portfolio management services, income from distribution, and other activities formed 30.46% of the total revenue in FY 2020. The company’s distribution business primarily consists of the distribution of third party mutual funds, and life and health insurance products to clients. Income from distribution activity was Rs9.97 crore, Rs11.63 crore and Rs12.50 crore for financial years 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.