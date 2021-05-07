Angel Broking to foray into mutual fund segment

“Being one of the foremost digital brokers in the country, we have registered a record growth in FY21 and accomplished many milestones, such as highest ever quarterly and yearly gross client addition of approximately 1 million and 2.4 million clients in Q4FY21 and FY21, respectively. This translated into significant market-share gain in NSE active client base, overall ADTO (average daily turnover) and overall retail equity turnover market share," said Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director of Angel Broking.