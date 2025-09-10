Anglo Has Put Itself in Play With Teck Offer, Canaccord Says

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc is just as vulnerable to a rival takeover offer as Teck Resources Ltd., after the two announced one of the biggest-ever corporate mining combinations on Tuesday, according to an analyst.

“It’s not just Teck that’s in play, though. My view is that Anglo American’s in play as well,” Dalton Baretto, a metals and mining equity analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., said on BNN Bloomberg Television after the companies unveiled a proposed deal that would create a mining giant worth more than $50 billion. The announcement confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.

“In many ways, a bid for Anglo American is almost more likely than a bid for Teck, just because there’s less, let’s call them, ‘frictions,’” Baretto said. “You wouldn’t have to go through an Investment Canada rigorous review. You wouldn’t necessarily need to deal with the dual-class share structure. And Anglo ticks a lot of the same boxes that Teck does, but at a bigger scale.”

Recent history offers clues to which rival bidders might weigh in, Baretto said. BHP Group Ltd. made a takeover approach for Anglo American just last year, while Glencore Plc bid for all of Teck in 2023 with an eye to spinning out its coal business — before ultimately acquiring those assets. Rio Tinto Plc is also “looking to bulk up in copper,” he added.

Baretto also highlighted the commitments to Canada that Anglo and Teck made in the announcement — such as locating its headquarters and leadership in the country, and at least C$4.5 billion ($3.2 billion) of investment over five years.

Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly said the deal will trigger a mandatory review and it’s her job to ensure foreign investments “support our national economic and security interests” and are a net benefit to Canada.

The government review follows a succession of mining companies relocating in recent years. One of the world’s top miners, Toronto-based Barrick Mining Corp., mused earlier this year about re-domiciling to the US.

British Columbia Premier David Eby was more effusive. The city of Vancouver is the proposed headquarters of the merged company. “What a remarkable vote of confidence in the people and resources of BC, and our province’s role as the engine of the new Canadian economy,” he posted on social media.

“Welcome to BC! Let’s get to work.”

