MUMBAI : Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta, has pledged Rs150 crore to help the country in its fight against covid-19. This is over and above the Rs201 crore that was spent by the Vedanta group last year, the company said.

The company will also create an additional capacity of 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities pan-India.

The critical care beds will be placed in state-of-the-art ‘field hospitals’ which will be attached to recognized and reputed hospitals. Each facility will have 100 beds in an air-conditioned tent with full electrical support and designed specifically for covid care. The critical care facilities will have 90 beds equipped with oxygen support while the remaining will have ventilator support.

“We believe that this additional infrastructure that will be set up immediately will bring much-needed relief for those affected by this deadly virus. Vedanta will also provide essential medical equipment for our heroic doctors and healthcare workers. We will continue to do everything possible that will help us together overcome this crisis."

The states where the additional capacity of critical care beds will be created are Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Goa, Karnataka, and Delhi NCR. The company has set a target for the first set of facilities to be ready and commissioned within 14 days and balance facilities will be augmented within 30 days. Vedanta has estimated this support for a minimum 6-month period.

Vedanta said it is also working with government bodies and local administration to provide medical facilities and hospital care to those in need. The company is currently supporting around 700 beds for covid patients across its business locations, which will be increased to 1,000 in the near term.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Zinc (HZL), ESL and Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business have stepped in to augment oxygen supplies to covid-19 patients as part of the Vedanta Cares initiative.

HZL is currently supplying 5T (100% of Liquid Oxygen capacity) of oxygen per day which can be used for medical treatment and is in the process of increasing it by another 2-3T. Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business is supplying 3T of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) daily to the Goa State Government and hospitals, while ESL, the Vedanta group’s steelmaker, has registered its plant near Bokaro for LMO and has committed to supply up to 10T of oxygen daily.

Sterlite Copper has received approval from the Supreme Court to supply oxygen from its Thoothukudi plant. Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plants have a capacity to produce 1,000 tonnes of oxygen daily.

Vedanta is also in talks with producers to procure the vaccines in bulk for our employees and their families. So far, over 5,000 employees and family members have been vaccinated and the company said it would cover the whole of the Vedanta family and its business partners in the coming days.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.