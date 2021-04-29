Anil Agarwal pledges Rs150 crore towards covid-19 relief measures

HZL is currently supplying 5T (100% of Liquid Oxygen capacity) of oxygen per day which can be used for medical treatment and is in the process of increasing it by another 2-3T. Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business is supplying 3T of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) daily to the Goa State Government and hospitals, while ESL, the Vedanta group’s steelmaker, has registered its plant near Bokaro for LMO and has committed to supply up to 10T of oxygen daily.