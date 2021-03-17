Anil Agarwal pledges stake to sweeten deal for Vedanta Ltd

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd. will now seek to buy 17.51% of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd. at Rs235 ($3.24) a share, it said in an exchange filing Tuesday. That’s up from the previous 10% at Rs160 apiece. Vedanta Resources’s existing 55% holding in Vedanta Ltd. is placed as collateral under conditions of a dollar bond sale this month that will go toward partly funding the open offer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}