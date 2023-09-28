Vedanta's aluminum, steel, oil businesses may be listed separately; demerger announcement soon: Report
Vedanta Ltd, owned by Anil Agarwal, may list its businesses separately on the stock market to manage its debt.
Business tycoon Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd is nearing a deal under which the businesses of the companies could be listed separately on the stock market, according to a report by the Bloomberg news agency. The company has informed its lenders of the restructuring and could announce the plans in the coming days.