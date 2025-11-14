Anil Ambani clarifies ED summons are linked to FEMA inquiry over Jaipur–Reengus highway project, not PMLA allegations

Anil Ambani clarified that the ED summons concern a FEMA inquiry regarding a 15-year-old case linked to the Jaipur–Reengus highway project, not allegations under PMLA.

“ED summons to Mr Anil D. Ambani relate to a FEMA inquiry and not to any matter under the PMLA, contrary to false reports in the media. As per the ED’s official media release dated 3rd November 2025, the matter pertains to a FEMA case relating to Jaipur–Reengus highway project,” according to a statement issued on behalf of Anil Ambani.

What is the issue about? According to the statement, the matter originated in 2010, involving a road contractor issue. In the same year, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. awarded an EPC contract for building the Jaipur Ring Road (Jaipur–Ringus Highway). This was an entirely domestic project with no foreign exchange involved. The JR Toll Road has been fully completed, and since 2021, it has been managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for over four years.

The ED's press release on November 3 said, “a separate search and seizure operation under FEMA in the case of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. found ₹40 crore siphoned from the Jaipur–Reengus highway project. Funds moved through Surat-based shell companies to Dubai. The trail has unearthed a wider international hawala network exceeding ₹600 crore.”

Ambani further noted that he is not a board member of Reliance Infrastructure and was a non-executive director until 2022.