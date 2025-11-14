Anil Ambani clarifies ED summons linked to FEMA inquiry on Jaipur–Reengus highway project, not PMLA allegations

Anil Ambani on Friday clarified that the ED summons relate to a FEMA inquiry regarding a 15-year-old case linked to the Jaipur–Reengus (JR) Highway project, not allegations under PMLA.

“ED summons to Mr Anil D. Ambani relate to a FEMA inquiry and not to any matter under the PMLA, contrary to false reports in the media. As per the ED’s official media release dated 3rd November 2025, the matter pertains to a FEMA case relating to Jaipur–Reengus highway project,” according to a statement issued on behalf of Anil Ambani.

What is the issue about? According to the statement, the matter originated in 2010, with a dispute involving a road contractor. That year, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd awarded an EPC contract for building the Jaipur Ring Road (also known as the Jaipur–Reengus Highway). This was an entirely domestic project with no foreign exchange involved. The JR Toll Road has been fully completed, and since 2021, it has been managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The ED's press release on 3 November said, “a separate search and seizure operation under FEMA in the case of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. found ₹40 crore siphoned from the Jaipur–Reengus highway project. Funds moved through Surat-based shell companies to Dubai. The trail has unearthed a wider international hawala network exceeding ₹600 crore.”

The statement added that Anil Ambani is not a board member of Reliance Infrastructure and served only as a non-executive director from April 2007 to March 2022, without involvement in day‑to‑day management.

