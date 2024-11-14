Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power in trouble as renewable energy agency initiates criminal action over fake bid

Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) has sent a notice to Reliance Power after a subsidiary of the power firm submitted fake documents for a tender bid.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 05:56 PM IST
The SECI notice comes at a time when the company is eyeing an expansion into the domestic and overseas renewable energy sector.
The SECI notice comes at a time when the company is eyeing an expansion into the domestic and overseas renewable energy sector. (Bloomberg)

Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), India's top renewable energy agency, has sent a notice to Reliance Power asking why it should not initiate criminal proceedings after a subsidiary of the Anil Ambani-led power producer submitted fake documents for a bid, reported the news agency Reuters citing a notice issued on Wednesday, November 13. 

Also Read | Solar Energy Corp bars Reliance Power for 3 years over fake tender document

Last week, the SECI banned Reliance Power from participating in its clean energy project tenders for three years after the agency found that a unit of the company submitted a fake endorsement of a foreign bank guarantee.

The SECI is owned and controlled by the government of India under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The agency also said on Wednesday that the bank guarantee submitted by the unit, Reliance NU BESS, was also fake, as per the report.

“The repeated submission of a fake bank guarantee along with its counterfeit endorsement has been deemed a deliberate act by the bidder, intended to vitiate the tendering process and to secure the project capacity through fraudulent means,” said SECI, reported the agency. 

Also Read | Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power shares hit 5% lower circuit after SECI notice

Reliance Power did not immediately respond to the agency's queries on the development.

Last week, The Anil-Ambani-led power generation company said it would legally challenge SECI's ban and lodged a police complaint against the third party that arranged the bank guarantee.

The notice from the government-owned agency comes at a time when the company is eyeing an expansion into the domestic and overseas renewable energy sector. 

Reliance Power Ltd's shares closed 1.53 per cent lower at 36 after Thursday's market session, compared to 36.56 at the previous market close. 

Renewable Energy in India

Companies in India are looking more into setting up clean energy projects as the country targets 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030, part of its 2070 net-zero goals. This figure is up from the current installed capacity of nearly 154 gigawatts. 

In August, Anil Ambani was banned from the securities market for five years and fined nearly $3 million by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over charges of fund diversion, as per the report.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAnil Ambani’s Reliance Power in trouble as renewable energy agency initiates criminal action over fake bid

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.