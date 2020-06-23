Anil Ambani says RCom's resolution will help pay back Chinese banks, SBI

"As regards this claim of the Chinese Banks," Ambani said at the shareholders' meeting, "the loan in respect of which the proceedings have been initiated was not for any personal borrowing but for a corporate loan which was availed by the telecom company, Reliance Communications, in the normal course of business eight years ago in 2012 from a consortium of 3 Chinese Banks – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the China Development Bank, and the Export-Import Bank of China –for global refinancing."