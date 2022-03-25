Anil Ambani steps down as director from R-Infra, Reliance Power

“The board noted that during the past year, the company has created immense value for its around 800,000 shareholders with the stock price increasing from a low of ₹32 to a high of ₹150," Reliance Infrastructure said in the exchange filing. Reliance Power credited Ambani’s leadership for taking the stock price from a low of ₹4 to a high of ₹19 in the past year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}