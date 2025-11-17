Anil Ambani willing to appear virtually after ED summons over FEMA case linked to Jaipur Reengus Highway Project

Anil Ambani on Monday clarified that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned him solely to record his statement regarding a FEMA case related to the Jaipur Ring Road Project. He further expressed his willingness to appear either virtually or through a recorded video at a time that suits the agency.

“ED summons to Mr Anil D. Ambani pertains solely to the recording of his statement. Mr Anil D. Ambani has offered to make himself available for the recording of his statement at any date and time suitable to him, via virtual appearance / recorded video,” according to a statement issued on behalf of Anil Ambani.

What is the case about? The ED summoned Ambani in a FEMA case regarding a 15-year-old case linked to the Jaipur–Reengus (JR) Highway project. In a previous statement, Ambani clarified that the case began in 2010 due to a conflict involving a road contractor. That year, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd secured an EPC contract to construct the Jaipur Ring Road, also called the Jaipur–Reengus Highway. This project was entirely domestic, involving no foreign exchange. The JR Toll Road has been fully built and has been under the management of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) since 2021.

ED had provisionally attached over 42 properties of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group worth more than ₹3,083 crore linked to various sections of the PMLA Act. These assets consisted of 30 properties of Reliance Infrastructure, 5 properties of Adhar Property Consultancy Private, 4 properties of Mohanbir Hi-tech Build Private, 1 property each of Gamesa Investment Management Private, Vihaan43 Realty Private and a property of Campion Properties, the agency said on November 3.