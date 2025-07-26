Anime Stars’ Pioneer Talent Firm Shuts Down

(Bloomberg) -- The top US talent agency for virtual anime stars shut down this week, with clients saying the company withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars.

VShojo Inc., which represented popular so-called VTubers — charismatic anime avatars operated by real people — closed its doors on Thursday, according to a posting by Justin Ignacio, founder and chief executive officer of the San Francisco-based company.

“We ran out of money,” Ignacio said in his posting on X. VShojo raised $11 million in March 2022 in a funding round led by Anthos Capital.

Neither Ignacio nor Anthos Capital responded to a request for comment. The closing was reported earlier by Kotaku, the Verge and others.

Since the pandemic, virtual anime idols have grown in popularity, breaking subscription records on Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch platform, and were featured at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Founded in 2020 as the first US management company for these internet stars, VShojo represented clients with more than 5 million YouTube subscribers.

“VShojo has failed, and I’ve mismanaged the company into the situation you’re all witnessing,” Ignacio wrote online. “I am deeply sorry to all of the talents, staff, friends and community members who believed in our brand. You did not deserve this.”

VShojo helped manage its clients’ revenue from sponsorships, merchandise and donations. VTubers often prefer to remain anonymous both online and in business transactions to protect their privacy and safety.

On July 21, the VTuber Ironmouse, who has 2.3 million Twitch followers, said VShojo owed her “a significant amount of funds.” The company also held on to $500,000 that she had raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Ironmouse also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In his note to fans, Ignacio said some money spent by the company “was intended for a charitable initiative.”

At least three other VTubers — Mint Fantome, KSon and Michi — say they weren’t paid in full for sponsorships and other work done under VShojo. This month, more than a dozen VShojo talent announced they have left the agency, according to their posts on social media.

The alleged mismanagement of stars in the creator economy has been the subject of magazine articles in the past. More recently, well-established talent agencies have pushed into the business, including Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor and United Talent Agency.

