‘Anita Dongre doesn’t want to be seen as discount-led fashion brand anymore’

There was a rapid post-pandemic growth for the clothing industry in 2022, followed by a sharp decline across categories in 2023. Dongre said when the pandemic hit (in early 2020), a year-and-a-half after that till the end of 2021 was quite challenging for the entire retail sector. “In 2022, there was a huge amount of revenge buying. We were better off in 2022, but by summer of 2023, there was a drop in demand. The whole of FY24 was a discount year for the entire clothing industry because of excess stock produced in 2023. The shoppers are now hooked to discounts, but we want to be completely discount-free eventually," he said.