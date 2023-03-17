Marketing and advertising agency Dentsu India has promoted Anita Kotwani to the level of CEO of media for South Asia. In her role Kotwani will lead all its media businesses across South Asia including Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Posterscope, and its media investment arm Amplifi. Most recently, Kotwani was the CEO of Carat India, a position she had held since 2020. Kotwani has worked in the media management space for consumer durables, financial services, FMCG, and MNC brands.

She replaces Divya Karani who has moved on from the company after a stint of over 10 years. Last week, Dentsu Asia Pacific had also appointed Harsha Razdan as chief executive for its South Asia office. He will join the company in May.

Rob Gilby, CEO for Asia Pacific for dentsu, and interim CEO for India said: “Kotwani is a well-loved leader who firmly looks to the future, bringing her people with her on the journey and is fearless in her approach to driving new solutions for clients. The media opportunity in India is growing exponentially. Her background, coupled with Razdan’s complimentary experience is building a powerful force in our business to drive growth for our clients in this exciting market."

Gilby added: “Over the past 10 years Karani has successfully scaled our business. I am looking forward to the next wave of leadership accelerating the solid foundation she has built."

Kotwani said: “I intend to take this on with my utmost commitment and will look to continually challenge myself and my wonderful team of media specialists to always stay at the forefront of the industry to deliver the world’s best-integrated media strategies."

In a report the company had put out recently, the domestic advertising industry is growing at 18.1% CAGR since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore. The sector is expected to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said its ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.