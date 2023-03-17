Anita Kotwani appointed media head for Dentsu India as Divya Karani moves on1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Last week, Dentsu Asia Pacific had also appointed Harsha Razdan as chief executive for its South Asia office
Marketing and advertising agency Dentsu India has promoted Anita Kotwani to the level of CEO of media for South Asia. In her role Kotwani will lead all its media businesses across South Asia including Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Posterscope, and its media investment arm Amplifi. Most recently, Kotwani was the CEO of Carat India, a position she had held since 2020. Kotwani has worked in the media management space for consumer durables, financial services, FMCG, and MNC brands.
