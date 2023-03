Anita Kotwani appointed media head for Dentsu India as Divya Karani moves on

In a report the company had put out recently, the domestic advertising industry is growing at 18.1% CAGR since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore. The sector is expected to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said its ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.

