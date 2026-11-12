Ankura Hospitals attracts PE interest for its ongoing $100 million round

Ankura Hospitals, which specializes in maternity and paediatric care, is attracting interest from several large private equity funds, including General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs Private Equity and Motilal Oswal Alternates, for its ongoing $100 million fundraise, two people familiar with the matter said.
“The company has roped in Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) as an advisor to help with the process,” one of the people cited above said, adding that the fundraise has garnered significant interest from private equity funds on the back of growing demand for its services.