The establishment of an "Expansion and Growth Committee" has been announced by Anmol India Ltd. The Committee's task will be to look into potential new markets for steel and chemical-related products such iron ore, iron pellets, and met coke.

The company added, “By exploring new opportunities in the steel and chemical-related products markets and leveraging synergies with our existing client base, we aim to broaden our business horizons and solidify our position as a major player in the global trading arena."

Speaking about strategic diversification, Mr. Chakshu Goyal, Executive director, Anmol India Ltd., further added, “Strategic diversification is a critical component of our long-term success. By expanding our operations into new markets, we can reduce our dependence on any one product or service, which helps to mitigate risk and stabilize our financial performance. Additionally, diversification allows us to take advantage of new growth opportunities and explore new revenue streams."

“Our strategic diversification approach leverages our existing strengths and partnerships. When exploring new commodities, we focus on those that can be cross-sold to existing customers or are related to the industries we currently serve. This enables us to enter new markets with ease. Additionally, we prioritize commodities that can be supplied by our existing world-class suppliers whenever possible. By taking a careful and analytical approach to diversification, we can mitigate risk, stabilize our financial performance, and pursue new growth opportunities that align with our core values," Chakshu Goyal further added.

The committee's main objectives are to expand into emerging demographics and make investments in fresh products. The newly established committee's primary objective will be to find and establish strategic alliances and partnerships with companies that produce products related to steel and chemicals.

Anmol India said this expansion is set to unlock significant growth potential as the demand for steel and chemical-related products continues to surge worldwide.

Shri Vijay Goyal, who has 37 years of expertise in the coal industry, is the CEO of Anmol India. Mr. Chakshu Goyal, an ISB alumnus, recently joined the board of directors and has since introduced a number of digital initiatives to guide the company's growth. With a spectacular development trajectory since its founding, Anmol has established a respectable position in the Coal Import, Trading, and Supply sector.

Anmol India said as part of its expansion plan it is now entering into an end-to-end supply chain management approach for commodity trade, encompassing services such as research, procurement using global sourcing strategy, arrangement of: sea freights, cargo handling & insurance, fund management, inland logistics, and last-mile delivery.

Anmol India also said in a statement that is is aiming for strategic diversification, including portfolio and demographic diversification, to augment sales and yield the strategic benefits of geographical diversification, flexibility, adaptability, and enhanced negotiating power.

Commenting on the fundamental outlook of the stock Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities said “Anmol India Ltd. is anticipated to have a strong financial quarter, based on various factors. Over the last five years, the company has achieved an impressive profit growth rate of 70.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth rate is a clear indication of the company’s potential to generate profits and increase shareholder value. Additionally, the company maintains a strong return on equity (ROE), with a 3-year ROE of 26.8%. This shows that shareholder funds are efficiently utilized by the company. Furthermore, the company has consistently achieved a median sales growth rate of 20.1% over the last ten years, indicating a strong ability to grow its revenue base. Combined, these factors suggest that the company will have a successful quarter and shareholders can expect good returns."

The shares of Anmol India hit a fresh 52-week-high at ₹225.00 apiece during early morning deals and were trading on the NSE at an upside level of ₹224.40 apiece while writing this copy. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter stake of 57.08%, FIIs stake of 0.08% and a public stake of 42.83%.