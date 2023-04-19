Anmol India announces strategic expansion plan within the chemical and steel-related products sectors, scrip hit 52-week3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:12 PM IST
- The establishment of an Expansion and Growth Committee has been announced by Anmol India Ltd.
The establishment of an "Expansion and Growth Committee" has been announced by Anmol India Ltd. The Committee's task will be to look into potential new markets for steel and chemical-related products such iron ore, iron pellets, and met coke.
