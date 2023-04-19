Commenting on the fundamental outlook of the stock Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities said “Anmol India Ltd. is anticipated to have a strong financial quarter, based on various factors. Over the last five years, the company has achieved an impressive profit growth rate of 70.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth rate is a clear indication of the company’s potential to generate profits and increase shareholder value. Additionally, the company maintains a strong return on equity (ROE), with a 3-year ROE of 26.8%. This shows that shareholder funds are efficiently utilized by the company. Furthermore, the company has consistently achieved a median sales growth rate of 20.1% over the last ten years, indicating a strong ability to grow its revenue base. Combined, these factors suggest that the company will have a successful quarter and shareholders can expect good returns."