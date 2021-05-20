ANSR raises $15 million in Series B to expand to newer geographies

BENGALURU : ANSR, a consulting firm that helps set up global capability centres (GCCs), has raised $15 million in its series B financing round from Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund. In 2015, ANSR had raised series A from Accel Partners, who will remain invested as the largest shareholder of ANSR.

ANSR will leverage the funds raised in this round to rapidly grow and scale its business by strengthening its global sales capabilities and develop new global locations to establish GCCs across Eastern Europe, UAE and Canada. It will also invest in artificial intelligence (AI)-led technology for products such as Talent500 and Workspace, and strengthening its growing global consulting practice.

“We are very excited to partner with Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund as we embark on our next phase of growth and evolution. GCCs are now a mainstream strategy for companies to build high performance global teams and drive their relevancy and future-proofing agenda. The GCC market segment is poised for rapid growth in the post-covid era as companies cutting across size, industry and location considerations are establishing global teams to accelerate their transformation into technology and data driven businesses," said Lalit Ahuja, founder and chief executive officer, ANSR.

ANSR provides a comprehensive suite of end-to-end GCC products to help enterprises build and manage specialized global teams, including talent acquisition, bespoke workspaces and infrastructure, consulting and business operations offered via a monthly subscription business model.

ANSR has set up more than 75 GCCs across industries, including brands such as Target, Wells Fargo Bank, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe’s, Delta Airlines, Giant Eagle, and Falabella. It has helped its GCCs hire over 75,000 full-time employees. With the latest funding round, ANSR expects to achieve its goal of 100 GCCs and 100,000 cumulative full-time positions by 2022 end, Ahuja said.

ANSR also has strategic partnerships with IBM, Google Cloud, ServiceNow and TechStars to drive capabilities development at the GCCs.

The GCC market in India is estimated at about $30 billion, which employs more than 1.3 million professionals. Over the last decade, GCCs have helped global enterprises accelerate digital transformation and innovation, primarily across product engineering, AI/machine learning, cloud, mobility and automation. The ability to access high quality tech talent available at scale in India continues to drive the strategic importance of GCCs.

