Ant deal revives question on Sharma’s position at Paytm3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Advisory firm IiAS believes founder wields promoter-like influence through a trust
Paytm founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s decision to acquire an additional 10.3% in the company from Ant Financial has reignited the debate around his actual holding in the company and if, as a public shareholder, he has control of the company and enjoys the perks of being a promoter without actually being classified as one.