Paytm founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s decision to acquire an additional 10.3% in the company from Ant Financial has reignited the debate around his actual holding in the company and if, as a public shareholder, he has control of the company and enjoys the perks of being a promoter without actually being classified as one.

Paytm parent One97 Communications says Sharma owns 19.42% of the country’s largest payments company. But Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), a proxy advisory firm, contests the claim, saying Sharma owns 24.3%.

On Monday, Jack Ma-founded Ant Group swapped 43.5% of its equity in Paytm for convertible debt, as Sharma got an additional 10.3% stake, bringing his total ownership to 19.42%, according to a company press release.

“A further 4.88% equity is held by the Sharma Family Trust, in the name of Axis Trustee Services," IiAS, the Mumbai-headquartered proxy advisory firm, said in a note on Wednesday. “We continue to believe that Vijay Shekhar Sharma will have influence over how the 4.88% equity held by the trust will vote on shareholder resolutions, giving him effective control of 24.3% of the voting rights."

The issue of 19.42% as against 24.3% becomes important at Paytm, which does not have an identifiable promoter because this ownership is a shade less than 26%, crossing which would force a shareholder to make an open offer to buy another 26% shares from other shareholders in the company.

“Paytm remains a professionally managed company with no identifiable promoter. Vijay Shekhar Sharma currently holds 9.12%, and after the announced transaction is completed, he will own 19.42%," said a spokesperson for the company.

“The equity stake held by the Sharma Family Trust is not an indirect stake held by VSS. The ownership of the Trust’s shares is not with VSS, whether directly or indirectly," said the spokesperson.

“In the past, we have had the strong support of shareholders for all proposed resolutions. Particularly as a professionally managed company, this shareholder support is invaluable to us, and we follow high standards of governance steps at our board and the committees. Furthermore, as mentioned in our exchange, we have clearly stated that there is no value assurance provided by Vijay and Resilient." Significantly, IiAS’s note once again raised the question of whether Sharma continues to enjoy the perks of being a promoter without classifying himself as one.

“It’s time Vijay Shekhar Sharma formally signals that he remains in control. He needs to give investors the comfort that he is the promoter and not someone who is sitting in the shadows. After all, Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the glue that continues to hold the company together. If this is not control, then what is?" said IiAS on 9 August.

Sharma is a non-retiring director on the board, chairman of Paytm, and has a right to a board seat if he holds at least 2.5% of the company, things which IiAS and securities lawyers believe give him control of the company. But promoters cannot reward themselves with employee stock options, even as their equity holdings do not come with restrictions that come tied with shares held by promoters.

Sharma, who is a public shareholder, rewarded himself with 21 million stock options last year, worth $495 million. Unlike public shareholders, promoters also have to disclose when they pledge shares.

“Vijay Shekhar Sharma enjoys the rights akin to that of a promoter and not its responsibilities and restrictions," IiAS had said in a note dated 6 January.

“There are two issues that SEBI needs to validate to establish if Vijay Shekhar Sharma is eligible to receive stock options: (a) Does he meet the definition of promoter as defined under Sebi ICDR Regulations? (b) Is his aggregate shareholding less than 10% - direct and indirect?" IiAS said at the start of the year.