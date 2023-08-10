Ant deal revives question on Sharma’s position at Paytm

“In the past, we have had the strong support of shareholders for all proposed resolutions. Particularly as a professionally managed company, this shareholder support is invaluable to us, and we follow high standards of governance steps at our board and the committees. Furthermore, as mentioned in our exchange, we have clearly stated that there is no value assurance provided by Vijay and Resilient." Significantly, IiAS’s note once again raised the question of whether Sharma continues to enjoy the perks of being a promoter without classifying himself as one.