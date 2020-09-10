ANT Financial has no influence on our operations, says Paytm

Madhur Deora , One97’s president and chief financial officer said ANT Financial, which owns around 30% stake in the company, enjoys the same rights and powers in the group. “All shareholder rights are the same for our investors, with ANT Financial having no influence on our daily operations. Our business decisions are taken by our senior management teams to drive financial inclusion in the country. Paytm, as a brand, is controlled and governed by all Indian laws and follows all regulations set by government agencies. Paytm has been, and will always remain Indian."