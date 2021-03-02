Ant Group boss tries to quell employee discontent with promise of eventual IPO

In a lengthy memo on Ant’s internal website in response to an employee’s post asking about the company’s future and how it plans to retain talent, Chairman Eric Jing said the company’s management is reviewing its remuneration and incentive policy and working on a “short-term liquidity solution" for employees that would take effect in April, according to people who saw the memo. The solution will likely be a program to buy back some of the employees’ shares, according to people close to the company.

