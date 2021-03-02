Subscribe
Ant Group boss tries to quell employee discontent with promise of eventual IPO
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Ant Group boss tries to quell employee discontent with promise of eventual IPO

2 min read . 02:09 PM IST Keith Zhai, The Wall Street Journal

  • Executive chairman also said company would look for ways to help workers monetize some shares after the company called off listings

Facing discontent among employees, Ant Group Co.’s executive chairman said the Chinese financial-technology giant would eventually go public and that the company would look for ways to help workers monetize some of their shares.

In a lengthy memo on Ant’s internal website in response to an employee’s post asking about the company’s future and how it plans to retain talent, Chairman Eric Jing said the company’s management is reviewing its remuneration and incentive policy and working on a “short-term liquidity solution" for employees that would take effect in April, according to people who saw the memo. The solution will likely be a program to buy back some of the employees’ shares, according to people close to the company.

