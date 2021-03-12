Ant Group CEO Simon Hu said to resign, Jing to take position

Ant has been at the center of a regulatory crackdown as China taking aim at the push of technology firms into finance. Its $35 billion initial public offering was abruptly suspended in November. China’s central bank subsequently directed the Hangzhou-based firm to turn itself into a financial holding company, a move that would subject it to capital restrictions, the need for fresh licenses and ownership scrutiny. The overhaul could slash the financial juggernaut’s valuation by about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated.