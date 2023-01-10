Ant Group won’t be squashed after all
- Ant may never claw its way back to the lofty valuation it commanded in late 2020—but that doesn’t mean it, and its sibling Alibaba, can’t start growing again
China’s fintech giant Ant Group seems to be finally crawling out of Beijing’s regulatory purgatory. That will lift sentiment on the Chinese tech sector—though investors still need to grapple with the industry’s changed landscape.
More regulation and slower growth than in the pre-crackdown days will still be the norm, but the combination of a less actively hostile central government and a recovering Chinese consumer sector in mid-2023 seem very likely to boost both shares and earnings.
There have been multiple signs lately that the regulatory clampdown on Ant, and other Chinese internet companies, could soon be coming to an end—at least for now. The last-minute suspension of Ant’s planned record $34 billion initial public offering in late 2020 was one of the pivotal moments in the yearslong crackdown.
Over the weekend, Ant said Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma would cede control of Ant Group. The flamboyant entrepreneur gave a speech criticizing Chinese regulators for stifling innovation before the abrupt suspension of Ant’s IPO in 2020.
Around a week before Ant announced Mr. Ma’s role change, the company’s consumer finance unit got approval from China’s banking regulators to raise 10.5 billion yuan, equivalent to $1.55 billion. New investors include a company backed by the local government of Hangzhou city, where Ant and Alibaba are based.
Ant says there’s no plan for an IPO and that it is focusing on rectifying and optimizing its businesses. A new IPO probably wouldn’t come until after Ant receives its financial holding license, which will mean the company is regulated more like a bank. That will probably mean that the company needs to hold more reserve capital for its businesses too—and that it will get more scrutiny from the regulators than it did before 2020, even if the firm’s general relationship with the government improves.
Growth will therefore likely be slower and its valuation lower than the more than $300 billion it would have fetched back in 2020. In comparison, Alibaba, which owns one-third of Ant, is valued at around $300 billion currently, after losing nearly two-thirds of its value since its late 2020 peak.
Yet investors are cheering the recent news anyway, given how much the stock has suffered. Alibaba’s stock is trading at 13 times forward earnings—compared with a five-year average of 23 times, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed stock has gained 27% so far this year. China’s easing of its strict pandemic restrictions, which hampered consumer spending and small businesses, could also provide a boost to the e-commerce giant business more generally. As China’s economy slowed last year, Alibaba experienced its first year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue since its 2014 New York listing.
Chinese internet tech companies are unlikely to ever return to the go-go growth days of the late 2010s. But walking out of the harshest phase of the regulatory crackdown—with their core businesses still intact, if humbled—should still be something to celebrate.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text