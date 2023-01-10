Ant Group won’t be squashed after all

Ant says there’s no plan for an IPO and that it is focusing on rectifying and optimizing its businesses. A new IPO probably wouldn’t come until after Ant receives its financial holding license, which will mean the company is regulated more like a bank. That will probably mean that the company needs to hold more reserve capital for its businesses too—and that it will get more scrutiny from the regulators than it did before 2020, even if the firm’s general relationship with the government improves.