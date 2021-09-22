Ant to fully share consumer credit data with China’s government

The data generated by Ant’s vast user base along with its proprietary algorithms has been a key competitive advantage for the company, whose initial public offering was halted in November at the last minute as Beijing grew concerned about its growth and lack of regulatory oversight. Ant used that data to build a giant and fast-growing lending business outside the purview of the central bank and banking regulator. Ant operates Alipay, a payment and lifestyle app used by 1 billion people in China.

