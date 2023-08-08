Ant transfers 10.3% in Paytm to Sharma5 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Paytm said Resilient Asset Management BV, an overseas entity owned by Sharma, will acquire the ownership and voting rights of 10.3% of the stake in the company held by Antfin (Netherlands), a unit of Ant Group
MUMBAII, NEW DELHI : Ant Group transferred about 44% of its stake in One 97 Communications Ltd, which runs Paytm, to founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, a move seen as an effort to reduce the Chinese company’s ownership in the Indian fintech giant.
