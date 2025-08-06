Antfin to exit Eternal in $612 mn block deal

Antfin Singapore Holding Pte Ltd, a unit of China’s Alibaba Group, will sell its entire 1.95% stake in food and grocery delivery firm Eternal Ltd in a block deal worth $612 million, days after it said its final goodbye to financial services firm Paytm.

The term sheet reviewed by Mint showed that the clean-up trade was made at a 4.63% discount to Eternal’s closing share price on 6 August. Antfin holds 188.4 million shares in Eternal.

Antfin has hired Morgan Stanley and Bank of America for the sale. The order book opens on Wednesday and is expected to close on Thursday.

Also Read: Antfin to fully exit Paytm in ₹ 3,800 crore block deal On Monday, Alibaba Group sold its entire stake in Paytm owner One97 Communications Ltd in a block deal for ₹3,803 crore, according to a term sheet. The term sheet also described the sale as a "clean-up" trade.

Global investment firms SoftBank and Alibaba (through Antfin and Alipay) have been exiting their India investments over the last few years, including Paytm.

Food lags, Blinkit shines Zomato reported a 90% fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit to ₹25 crore versus ₹253 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in Q1FY26 stood at ₹7,167 crore, which was up by 70.4% over ₹4,206 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Despite the massive decline in net profit and a sharp drop in the company's operating performance, Eternal (earlier Zomato) shares surged on subsequent days, as investors overlooked the weakness in food delivery business and cheered the earnings show of its quick commerce arm—Blinkit.

Also Read: Antfin Singapore plans to sell 1.54% stake in Zomato worth ₹ 3,420 crore Eternal’s shares closed at ₹300.05 on Wednesday, 0.7% lower.

Eternal's market capitalization as of Wednesday's close is ₹2.89 trillion.

In March, Antfin divested a 2.1% stake in Zomato, Mint reported. On the same day, Morgan Stanley acquired 56.8 million shares of Zomato at a price of ₹160.10 per share, the data revealed.

In the June quarter, Eternal’s quick-commerce arm Blinkit nearly equalled for the first time its once-mainstay food delivery business Zomato in net order value (NOV)— excluding discounts—in April-June, accounting for about ₹10,000 crore of the total ₹20,183 crore order value during the quarter, it said in an exchange filing on Monday detailing Q1 FY26 earnings. Quick commerce now makes up almost half of Eternal’s $10 billion annualised NOV, signalling a major shift in the company’s growth engines.