Anthropic allows some employees to participate in ₹54,577 crore share sale — Here's all you need to know

Claude AI maker Anthropic is offering some current and former employees the ability to sell shares in the company at a valuation of about $350 billion ( ₹3.18 lakh crore), Bloomberg reported citing sources. This will allow them to cash in at the level of a recent $30 billion ( ₹27,285 crore) fundraising, it added.

The company has lined up $5 billion to $6 billion (around ₹54,577 crore) for the share sale, but the final amount will depend on how many eligible Anthropic employees opt to sell, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The details have not been finalized and could still change.

Advertisement

Anthropic’s latest funding round, completed earlier this month, valued the company at $380 billion post-money, including the cash investors put in. Anthropic declined to comment on the new share sale.

Anthropic insider shares on sale Outside investors — not Anthropic — will be buying up the insider shares. The deal will be open to current and former employees who have worked at the company for at least 12 months, one of the people said.

Also Read | Here's how Trump plans to use national security law to replace struck tariffs

Secondary share sales are an increasingly popular way for startups to give staff a way to benefit from a startup’s valuation growth even without an acquisition or initial public offering. The tactic has become important in a competitive AI hiring landscape, as more large startups choose to stay private longer.

Advertisement

Stripe Inc. and SpaceX have also allowed staffers to sell stock. OpenAI, Anthropic’s biggest rival, has routinely done share sales, including a $6.6 billion secondary at a $500 billion valuation last year.

Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX have recently taken steps toward initial public offerings.

Anthropic says Chinese companies misused Claude Anthropic, in a blogpost on Monday, alleged that three Chinese companies — DeepSeek, Moonshot and MiniMax — used its Claude artificial intelligence chatbot to improperly obtain capabilities to improve their own models.

It accused the companies of creating over 16 million interactions with Claude using some 24,000 fake accounts to extract Claude's “capabilities to train and improve their own models”.

“Distillation (the method used) can be legitimate: AI labs use it to create smaller, cheaper models for their customers. But foreign labs that illicitly distill American models can remove safeguards, feeding model capabilities into their own military, intelligence, and surveillance systems,” it added.

Advertisement

The internet however is not amused with the Dario Amodei-led company. Netizens called out Anthropic for using the open internet to train its own AI and then hypocritically accusing others of doing the same.

In the front of the firing line was xAI founder and billionaire Elon Musk. “Anthropic is guilty of stealing training data at massive scale and has had to pay multi-billion-dollar settlements for their theft. This is just a fact,” he wrote.

Musk attached community note screenshots to prove that Anthropic settled a $1.5 billion lawsuit over the creation of Claude AI and that the company “also trains using stolen data”.

Another user questioned: “When you guys train your model by bombarding others for free of cost, it's fine. But if others are training by paying your model, it's illegal? Unethical?”

Advertisement

(With inputs from Bloomberg)