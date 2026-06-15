Anthropic AI subscription controversy: Lawsuit alleges deceptive marketing of Max 5x and Max 20x usage plans

Anthropic is facing a federal class-action lawsuit for allegedly misleading customers about usage limits in its premium subscription tiers, according to a report.

The complaint, filed on behalf of Washington, D.C.-based user Karl Kahn, alleges that Anthropic “oversold the usage allowances” tied to its high-end “Max 5x” and “Max 20x” Claude AI plans, Wall Street Journal reported..

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The lawsuit claims the company’s marketing of higher-tier subscriptions is “misleading,” arguing that “the actual usage provided by the Max 5x and Max 20x plans is far below the advertised amount of usage,” as per WSJ.

Claims of confusing or restricted usage caps According to the filing cited by the news publication, users of the premium plans say the actual computing limits are difficult to understand and often appear lower than expected.

The suit alleges Anthropic promoted the plans as offering five times and 20 times the usage of its standard Pro subscription, but users reportedly encountered stricter real-world caps than advertised.

Complainant says work was disrupted The lead plaintiff, Karl Kahn, reportedly upgraded to the $100-per-month Max 20x plan but quickly ran into limits.

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He “found himself needing either to halt his work, ration his usage, or purchase additional usage to ensure that he could complete his work,” the lawsuit states, according to the report.

Anthropic’s pricing model Anthropic’s Claude AI offers tiered subscriptions ranging from about $20 per month for Claude Pro to $100 and $200 for its Max plans, with higher tiers offering more computing access.

The lawsuit argues that discrepancies between advertised and actual usage undermine consumer trust in premium AI subscriptions.

Growing consumer pushback in AI sector The news outlet notes that the case reflects rising scrutiny of AI subscription models as generative AI tools become mainstream consumer and workplace services.

It also highlights broader industry pressures as companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google expand paid AI offerings while managing infrastructure constraints and rising demand.

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Anthropic has not commented on the lawsuit, according to WSJ.

The case comes amid heightened regulatory and operational pressure on AI firms, including recent restrictions affecting access to advanced models in certain jurisdictions.

The lawsuit was filed just days after the Trump administration prohibited foreign governments, companies and individuals from using Anthropic’s most advanced AI tools, forcing the company to disable access to certain models globally in order to comply with the new restrictions.

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