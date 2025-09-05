Anthropic Clamps Down on AI Services for Chinese-Owned Firms

(Bloomberg) -- Anthropic is blocking its services from Chinese-controlled companies, saying it’s taking steps to prevent a US adversary from advancing in AI and threatening American national security.

The San Francisco-based startup is widening existing restrictions on “authoritarian” regimes to cover any company that’s majority-owned by entities from countries such as China. That includes their overseas operations, it said in a statement. Foreign-based subsidiaries could be used to access its technology and further military applications, the startup added.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei has publicly advocated technological sanctions on China, particularly after DeepSeek stunned Silicon Valley with an advanced model this year. While Anthropic didn’t name any companies, Chinese big tech firms from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. have joined DeepSeek in an intensifying race to build AI services that can rival the likes of OpenAI in the US.

Chinese entities “could use our capabilities to develop applications and services that ultimately serve adversarial military and intelligence services and broader authoritarian objectives,” Anthropic said in its Friday post. Such regimes “potentially use its models to advance their own AI development through techniques like distillation and to compete globally with trusted technology companies headquartered in the United States and allied countries.”

The AI startup’s move comes on the back of rising concerns among US policy makers that China is harnessing AI for military applications such as the autonomous drones and AI-driven weaponry that are transforming warfare. Officials have called for stronger controls and several agencies have banned the use of DeepSeek.

Amodei’s company, valued at $183 billion in its last funding round, is considered a global frontrunner and is behind the popular coding model Claude. It called attention in its post to how companies in China and other authoritarian countries can be compelled to share data and cooperate with local spy agencies, including from its subsidiaries.

Anthropic will continue advocating for strong US export controls to prevent American adversaries from developing frontier AI capabilities, the company added.

“The safety and security of AI development requires collective commitment to preventing its misuse by authoritarian adversaries,” it said.

