Anthropic diversifies AI chips, OpenAI turns to Google: Can Nvidia lose its dominance? What investors need to know

Anthropic is diversifying its artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure across four chip platforms, a strategy that could reduce its dependence on Nvidia and weaken the chipmaker’s pricing power over time.
The AI lab, in a public filing, said it manages computing capacity “as a single, fungible pool from multiple strategic partners”, using software that directs workloads to different chips depending on where they are most productive.
Anthropic says it uses hardware from four chip families: Amazon Trainium, Google TPUs, Nvidia GPUs, and AMD GPUs.
That flexibility, which Anthropic said "took years and significant investment to build," could make major AI companies less dependent on Nvidia over time and give them more negotiating leverage, analysts said.
“The real exposure could be Nvidia’s pricing power,” Patrick Moorhead, founder and CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy, told Business Insider. “Because a customer that can shift work across four platforms negotiates very differently than one that can’t.”
Ashish Nadkarni, an analyst at IDC, said a multichip approach also makes Anthropic less vulnerable to fluctuations in Nvidia’s chip supply.
Although Anthropic’s chip mix is not new, the company is now pitching it as a core advantage to investors, Moorhead said.
However, switching between chip platforms remains difficult, particularly when training AI models rather than running them, he said. Only the biggest AI companies have the resources to make the shift.
Anthropic also continues to spend billions on Nvidia computing capacity, Moorhead said.
Gil Luria, head of technology research at D.A. Davidson, said other major companies, including OpenAI, likely use a multichip approach. However, the effort and investment required may not be worthwhile for smaller players.
Brad Gastwirth, global head of research and market intelligence at Circular Technology, said Anthropic’s strategy does not represent a major near-term threat to Nvidia. Having more chip options does not eliminate Nvidia’s advantages in performance, networking and software, he said.
Meanwhile, OpenAI intends to buy artificial intelligence computing chips from Alphabet Inc.’s Google as a part of its AI buildout, a source close to the development told Bloomberg.
Final terms of any deal aren’t yet known, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.
The move reflects OpenAI’s multipronged bid to quickly add more AI processing power. The company has already announced plans to start using its own chips to support its artificial intelligence models later this year. It joins a stampede of companies working to develop homegrown AI chips and challenge Nvidia Corp.’s dominance in the field.
A separate risk for Nvidia could emerge if AI computing becomes more of a commodity.
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has warned that an oversupply of computing capacity could drive down rental prices.
“GPUs, like airlines, have a very low marginal cost to run,” Griffin told Bloomberg last week. “The moment you have overcapacity, pricing goes into freefall.”
For investors, Anthropic’s strategy points to a potential long-term challenge to Nvidia’s pricing power, even as the company continues to benefit from its performance, networking and software advantages
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.