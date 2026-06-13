Anthropic ‘abruptly’ disables Fable 5, Mythos 5 to comply with US govt directive; says ‘this is a misunderstanding’

Anthropic has abruptly disabled global access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models after the US government issued an export control directive on national security grounds, ordering the company to block all foreign nationals from using the systems, including Anthropic's own employees who do not hold US citizenship.
Anthropic received the instruction at 5:21 p.m. ET on Friday, requiring it to suspend all access to both models by "any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees."
The company addressed the situation directly on X: “The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees. The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Claude models is not affected. We apologize for this disruption to our customers. We believe this is a misunderstanding and are working to restore access as soon as possible.”
Anthropic confirmed that all remaining Claude models are unaffected by the directive and continue to function normally.
The suspension arrives within days of Anthropic publicly announcing both models, which the company had described as state-of-the-art across a range of industry benchmarks.
Fable 5 was notable in that it represented the first time Anthropic had made such an advanced model broadly available to the public, a step made possible by new safeguards designed to block outputs in specific high-risk categories.
Both models built directly on the groundwork laid by Claude Mythos Preview, which drew sustained attention from Wall Street and government officials in April for its advanced cybersecurity capabilities.
Anthropic had indicated at that point that it had no intention of making Mythos Preview generally available, restricting access instead to a select group of organisations through a cybersecurity initiative called Project Glasswing.
(More to come…)