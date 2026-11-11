Anthropic IPO: Check OpenAI, Amazon, Alphabet, Pentagon connection; how CEO Amodei’s housemates, sister too related

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company founded by former OpenAI employees, is preparing for a stock market debut that could become a major milestone for the global technology industry. Founded just five years ago, the company has rapidly emerged as one of the biggest competitors to ChatGPT developer OpenAI.
The proposed initial public offering (IPO) will also test investor confidence in the long-term commercial potential of artificial intelligence, particularly as companies continue to invest billions of dollars in developing advanced AI models and infrastructure.
Behind Anthropic's growth is a group of researchers and executives who previously worked at OpenAI, where they were involved in developing AI systems and studying their safety implications.
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The filing cited a price range of $70 to $78 per share and an offering of 825 million shares. At the top of the range, Anthropic could raise about $64.35 billion.
CEO Dario Amodei, his sister Daniela and several other co-founders left OpenAI after disagreements about AI development and management, then founded Anthropic in 2021. Co-founders Jared Kaplan and Chris Olah had also been housemates of the Amodeis.
Its major financial backers include Amazon and Alphabet, Google's parent company. Other prominent investors named in the articles include Microsoft, Nvidia and Founders Fund.
Anthropic opposed the Pentagon's proposed uses of Claude for domestic mass surveillance and lethal autonomous weapons. The dispute escalated after the administration directed federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's technology and the company was designated a supply-chain risk.
The articles point to rapid revenue growth alongside substantial losses and significant computing commitments. They also describe uncertainty around AI investment returns, infrastructure expansion and regulatory or political scrutiny.
Anthropic was established in 2021 by chief executive Dario Amodei, his sister Daniela Amodei and several former OpenAI colleagues following disagreements over the direction of AI development.
Dario Amodei joined OpenAI in 2016, when the organisation was still operating as a nonprofit. He led its safety team and worked on research into scaling laws, which explain how the capabilities of AI models improve as they are trained using larger amounts of data.
Daniela Amodei joined OpenAI in 2018 and eventually became vice president of safety and policy.
The siblings and several colleagues left OpenAI in December 2020 and launched Anthropic approximately four weeks later. Their departure followed disagreements with OpenAI's leadership over how artificial intelligence should be developed and managed.
The two San Francisco-based companies have since become major rivals in the rapidly expanding generative AI market.
Anthropic's IPO filing identifies Amazon and Alphabet, Google's parent company, among its largest financial backers.
Other prominent investors include Microsoft, Nvidia and Founders Fund, the venture capital firm established by billionaire investor Peter Thiel.
In May, Anthropic raised $65 billion at a valuation of $965 billion, surpassing OpenAI's valuation for the first time.
Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt was among the company's earliest external investors. He invested tens of millions of dollars in Anthropic's initial funding round in 2021.
The participation of major technology companies and institutional investors has helped Anthropic expand its computing infrastructure and develop its Claude family of AI models.
Dispute with Pentagon
Anthropic's relationship with the US government has also become a significant issue ahead of its proposed public listing.
In January, the Pentagon sought unrestricted access to the company's Claude AI chatbot. However, Anthropic opposed two proposed applications: domestic mass surveillance and lethal autonomous weapons.
The disagreement escalated in February when US President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's technology.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently directed that the company be designated a supply-chain risk, a classification generally associated with foreign adversaries.
The dispute highlighted the challenges facing AI companies as governments seek greater access to advanced artificial intelligence systems for national security and defence applications.
Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei grew up in San Francisco's Mission District. Their father worked as a leather craftsman, while their mother managed public library renovation projects.
According to The New York Times, two other co-founders, physicist Jared Kaplan and researcher Chris Olah, were housemates of the Amodeis before their time at OpenAI. Kaplan now serves as Anthropic's chief science officer.
The company's remaining co-founders also came from OpenAI. Sam McCandlish serves as chief architect, while Tom Brown oversees computing infrastructure and was among OpenAI's first 20 employees.
Jack Clark, another former OpenAI employee and technology journalist, leads Anthropic's public benefit initiatives and founded the Anthropic Institute, an internal think tank.
Together, the founders have transformed Anthropic from a small research-focused startup into a major AI developer preparing for a potentially landmark public market debut.