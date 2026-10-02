Anthropic IPO may come in November | Why its $2 trillion valuation is raising eyebrows

Anthropic PBC is likely to begin marketing its initial public offering as early as the week of 9 November, putting the firm behind Claude, on track to list before Thanksgiving (26 November 2026), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
The company is still expected to make its public-market debut no later than the end of the year, although discussions remain ongoing and the timeline could change, the people said.
What is drawing attention, however, is not just the timing of the IPO but the valuation investors are reportedly willing to put on the loss-making AI company. Prospective investors believe Anthropic could command a valuation of about $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion, according to some of the people. The company expects to match or beat the size of SpaceX’s IPO.
And that would be a striking valuation for a company that reported a net loss of nearly $42 billion in 2025, up roughly fivefold from about $8.3 billion a year earlier, Bloomberg News reported in August.
However, the company’s full-year revenue was roughly $4.6 billion for 2025, up markedly from $386 million in the year before, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.
The bulk of the net loss was driven by a jump in the change in fair value of Anthropic’s liabilities, which accounted for more than $34 billion of the company’s annual losses, the documents show.
AI safety risk: Currently, AI companies are at the centre of mounting public scrutiny over AI safety after a string of high-profile hacking incidents by rogue agents, ramping up concern about the potential impact on Anthropic’s market debut.
Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei published an essay on his personal website arguing that the pace of advancement in new AI models must be slowed. OpenAI, a chief rival to Anthropic, has postponed its IPO plans, with CEO Sam Altman arguing it’d be ill-advised to go public now.
IPO market struggles: Anthropic is also entering public markets at a challenging time for technology IPOs.
Oura Inc. was the third company in a matter of weeks to formally postpone its debut just hours before a planned first-time share sale, after some potential buyers baulked at a fully diluted valuation target of about $15 billion.
Excluding SpaceX and SK Hynix's record-setting listings, more than 100 newly listed stocks have delivered a weighted-average loss of 4% this year, according to Bloomberg data. That compares with a 12% gain for the S&P 500 and a 20% rise in the Nasdaq 100.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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