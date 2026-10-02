Anthropic IPO may come in November | Why its $2 trillion valuation is raising eyebrows

Anthropic PBC is likely to begin marketing its initial public offering as early as the week of 9 November, putting the firm behind Claude, on track to list before Thanksgiving (26 November 2026), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
The company is still expected to make its public-market debut no later than the end of the year, although discussions remain ongoing and the timeline could change, the people said.
What is drawing attention, however, is not just the timing of the IPO but the valuation investors are reportedly willing to put on the loss-making AI company. Prospective investors believe Anthropic could command a valuation of about $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion, according to some of the people. The company expects to match or beat the size of SpaceX’s IPO.
And that would be a striking valuation for a company that reported a net loss of nearly $42 billion in 2025, up roughly fivefold from about $8.3 billion a year earlier, Bloomberg News reported in August.
However, the company’s full-year revenue was roughly $4.6 billion for 2025, up markedly from $386 million in the year before, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.
The bulk of the net loss was driven by a jump in the change in fair value of Anthropic’s liabilities, which accounted for more than $34 billion of the company’s annual losses, the documents show.
AI safety risk: Currently, AI companies are at the centre of mounting public scrutiny over AI safety after a string of high-profile hacking incidents by rogue agents, ramping up concern about the potential impact on Anthropic’s market debut.
Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei published an essay on his personal website arguing that the pace of advancement in new AI models must be slowed. OpenAI, a chief rival to Anthropic, has postponed its IPO plans, with CEO Sam Altman arguing it’d be ill-advised to go public now.
IPO market struggles: Anthropic is also entering public markets at a challenging time for technology IPOs.
Oura Inc. was the third company in a matter of weeks to formally postpone its debut just hours before a planned first-time share sale, after some potential buyers baulked at a fully diluted valuation target of about $15 billion.
Excluding SpaceX and SK Hynix's record-setting listings, more than 100 newly listed stocks have delivered a weighted-average loss of 4% this year, according to Bloomberg data. That compares with a 12% gain for the S&P 500 and a 20% rise in the Nasdaq 100.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)