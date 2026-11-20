Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic has raised $81 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), setting a new record for the largest stock market listing by proceeds and becoming the first major AI lab to enter the public markets.

The Claude maker priced its shares at $83 apiece, valuing it at approximately $1.5 trillion at the time of the offering. However, investor demand pushed the stock over $100 when trading began on Thursday. Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, more than 30% above the IPO price, briefly taking the company's market capitalisation to around $2.01 trillion, according to the Associated Press.

The stock subsequently pared some of its gains and closed its first trading session at $97.17. This gave the San Francisco-based company a market valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion, still more than 17% above its IPO price.

Anthropic IPO breaks SpaceX's fundraising record

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How much did Anthropic raise in its IPO? ⌵ Anthropic raised about $81 billion in its IPO, making it the largest stock market listing by proceeds in the figures reported in the main article. 2 What was Anthropic worth after its first day of trading? ⌵ Anthropic shares were priced at $83 for the IPO, opened at $111.50 and closed at $97.17. The closing price put the company’s market valuation at approximately $1.75 trillion. 3 How did Anthropic’s IPO compare with SpaceX’s listing? ⌵ Anthropic’s IPO raised about $81 billion, surpassing the approximately $75 billion raised by SpaceX in its June listing. 4 Who stands to benefit from Anthropic’s IPO? ⌵ The company’s co-founders, employees with vested equity and early institutional investors could benefit. Reuters estimated CEO Dario Amodei’s stake at about $20.07 billion, based on the IPO valuation. 5 Why did Anthropic’s IPO attract strong investor demand? ⌵ The scale of the offering reflected strong investor appetite for AI companies. Anthropic’s listing also offered investors a chance to buy shares in the first major AI lab to enter public markets.

Anthropic's $81 billion IPO proceeds surpassed the previous record set by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised approximately $75 billion in its public listing in June.

The other major IPOs on the list include South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, which raised $26.5 billion in July, and Saudi Aramco, which collected $25.6 billion in its 2019 listing.

The scale of Anthropic's offering highlights the enormous investor appetite for companies operating in the artificial intelligence sector, despite concerns about market volatility and the possibility of an AI valuation bubble.

Anthropic joins the trillion-dollar club With its market valuation crossing $1 trillion on its debut, Anthropic has joined a small group of companies valued at 13-digit figures.

According to AP, 11 publicly listed companies in the S&P 500 have crossed the trillion-dollar threshold. Apple leads the group with a market capitalisation of approximately $5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft at $3.8 trillion and Nvidia at $3.6 trillion.

Anthropic and SpaceX are additional members of the trillion-dollar club but are not yet part of the S&P 500.

Apple became the first company to cross the $1 trillion valuation mark in 2018.

Who is getting rich from Anthropic's IPO? Its not only the investors and the founders that would reap the benefits of the record-breaking debut for Anthropic.

Research by private-markets firm Sacra estimated that around 2,800 Anthropic employees could hold at least $1 million in pretax vested equity. Another estimate by private-share marketplace Hill suggested that 598 employees could hold equity worth at least $100 million.

Still, the company's seven co-founders are among its biggest beneficiaries.

According to Reuters' estimates, based on their equity holdings and the IPO valuation, CEO Dario Amodei's stake was worth approximately $20.07 billion. Co-founder Tom Brown's holding was estimated at $20 billion, while Sam McCandlish, Christopher Olah, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan and Daniela Amodei also held stakes valued at close to $20 billion each.

Chief financial officer Krishna Rao's stake was estimated at approximately $788.3 million.