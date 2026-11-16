Anthropic IPO: Why Google’s 13% stake and Big Tech’s $900-billion AI bet hinge on Claude maker’s success | Decoded

Anthropic’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) is emerging as a defining moment for the artificial intelligence industry, with billions of dollars in investments and long-term infrastructure commitments riding on the Claude maker’s success.

Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are collectively investing $26 billion at the IPO price, currently expected to be between $70 and $78 a share. Amazon, an early investor, also stands to benefit, with its stake potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

However, the stakes extend well beyond the IPO proceeds. Anthropic has outstanding spending commitments of more than $900 billion, according to its latest prospectus, making its future growth critical for some of the world's biggest technology companies.

The company is committed to spending at least $110 billion with Amazon over a decade and another $400 billion with other companies for cloud capacity. It has also made $300 billion in commitments with data centre and chip partners. Anthropic intends to spend $125 billion to $150 billion on AI chips from Google, although deliveries are not expected to begin until 2028.

“The numbers are just staggering,” Joe Fath, a partner at venture firm Eclipse and former T. Rowe Price portfolio manager, told CNBC.

Why Google's 13% Anthropic stake matters Google is among the technology companies with the most at stake in Anthropic's IPO. The company is expected to own about 13% of the Claude maker after the public offering.

Its exposure also extends to infrastructure financing. Google is backstopping Anthropic's $19 billion in lease commitments to Terawulf, which will supply data centre space in Kentucky. If Anthropic becomes insolvent, Google will step in to pay the remaining rent or a termination fee, Terawulf said.

“Everybody knows that Anthropic is going to be the future of Google,” said Subhadeep Chatterjee, a former Google cloud partnerships leader who now advises companies.

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Amazon, Google and Microsoft together account for 31% of Anthropic's contractual obligations, according to the prospectus. Last year, Amazon built an Indiana data centre exclusively for Anthropic, using custom chips.

Anthropic's $900-billion spending commitments Anthropic's infrastructure commitments are unusually long-term. Its agreement with Amazon extends for a decade, twice the duration of typical contracts, which generally last five years or less.

“Realistically, anything past three to four years, you’re basically throwing darts in the dark,” said Corey Quinn, chief cloud economist at spend management software vendor Duckbill. “It is almost a certainty that it will be renegotiated long before the culmination of that contract.”

A data centre for Anthropic that starts leasing in 2027 has a 20-year term. The company is committing to infrastructure now to avoid running short of computing capacity in the future.

“In the past, we have significantly underestimated our compute requirements, which left us capacity constrained and impacted both product development and deployment,” Anthropic said in its prospectus.

Why Big Tech needs Anthropic to succeed Anthropic's IPO comes at a difficult time for technology investors. The Nasdaq dropped 5.3% in October, its worst month since March 2025, and continued to decline at the start of November.

Rising interest rates have pushed investors away from debt-heavy neocloud companies, while political developments and ballot measures could limit new data centre development across the US.

The pressure has also intensified following Nvidia's 13% weekly share price decline after CEO Jensen Huang's reported ouster. The chipmaker's quarterly results, scheduled for Tuesday, will come just two days before Anthropic's Nasdaq debut.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is competing with OpenAI for limited infrastructure capacity, particularly graphics processing units (GPUs).

“You will need to be in a rush to get infrastructure, and if you are not going to be there, you will be out of business,” said Eli Mansoor, CEO of OskaQ Consulting, as quoted by CNBC.

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Financial institutions are also backing the infrastructure expansion. Bank of America, Blackstone, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley have offered $63 billion to buy racks of Broadcom AI chips that Anthropic will rent. Broadcom has provided a backstop with a maximum liability of $43 billion.

Anthropic has recorded a net loss of $104 billion through the first nine months of 2026. Its IPO could generate more than $90 billion in proceeds, adding to its existing $132 billion in cash and short-term investments.