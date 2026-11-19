"Anthropic is not a safe AI company." That is the charge levelled by a coalition of Nobel laureates, academics and technology industry leaders who accuse the Claude maker of abandoning its safety commitments while racing to develop artificial intelligence that could eventually improve itself beyond human control.

The criticism comes on November 19, the day Anthropic begins trading on the Nasdaq following its record-breaking $81.3 billion IPO, which values the company at approximately $1.5 trillion.

Nobel laureates and AI leaders challenge Anthropic's safety claims On November 18, the US-based non-profit, Center for AI Safety (CAIS), published a statement titled 'MisAnthropic', taking aim at the company's approach to AI development.

The statement has attracted support from Nobel laureates Oliver Hart, who won the Economics prize, and Sheldon Glashow, a Physics laureate, alongside Turing Award winner Judea Pearl. Thomas Wolf, co-founder of Hugging Face, and Igor Babuschkin, co-founder of xAI, are also among the signatories.

The group accused Anthropic of using its reputation as a safety-focused AI developer to win the confidence of investors, employees and the public, while quietly stepping back from earlier commitments.

"Anthropic is not a safe AI company," the statement said, urging people to reject what it described as the company's attempt to accumulate power in the name of the greater good.

The criticism is notable because it brings together people who hold different views on how quickly AI should advance. Both advocates of slowing AI development and supporters of faster progress have backed the campaign.

Anthropic's pursuit of self-improving AI raises questions Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, including chief executive Dario Amodei, Anthropic built its identity around developing AI systems that would be safe and beneficial to humanity. Amodei had left OpenAI following disagreements over the company's direction and approach to safety.

However, critics say the company is now moving towards a technology it once warned could pose serious risks: recursive self-improvement (RSI).

The concept involves AI systems helping to develop and improve newer versions of themselves, potentially accelerating technological progress beyond the pace at which humans can assess the risks.

In its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its planned public offering, Anthropic highlighted what it called a 'virtuous cycle'. Each new version of Claude can help build the next generation, giving the company a potential competitive advantage.

The technology is already playing a significant role within Anthropic. In September, Claude reportedly accounted for more than 90% of the company's code contributions, assisting with experiments, data processing and software development.

AI safety pledges and regulatory lobbying under scrutiny The signatories have also questioned changes to Anthropic's Responsible Scaling Policy (RSP), which sets out how the company intends to manage risks as its AI systems become more capable.

In February, Anthropic revised the policy and removed a previous commitment to independently pause AI development if adequate safety measures were not in place.

CAIS has further alleged that the company has sought to weaken proposed AI legislation in California and New York, despite publicly supporting stronger oversight of the technology.

The allegations put the spotlight on Anthropic's efforts to balance its safety commitments with the pressure to compete in an increasingly crowded AI market.

Technology publication Gizmodo noted the unusual alliance formed against the company, observing that Anthropic had managed to unite AI accelerationists and advocates of slower development.