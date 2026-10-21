Anthropic lost over $80 billion in first half of 2026, on track to spend $750 billion for computing capacity: Report

Anthropic, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup behind Claude, has reported a net loss of more than $80 billion in the first half of the year. The Wall Street ‌Journal, citing Anthropic’s S-1 form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) also reported that the company signaled it could spend as much as $750 billion in ​the coming years to secure more computing capacity.

What changed for Anthropic? According to the WSJ report, the loss, up from $13 billion a year earlier, was driven by $72 billion in accounting charges tied to changes in the value of financial instruments Anthropic issued to raise money.

The figures show the hefty costs ​of the AI race even as investors look harder at whether the money companies are pouring into chips and data centers will pay off.

Anthropic's revenue jumped ​to $16.3 billion in the six months ended June 30 from $1.1 billion a year ago, while AI ​infrastructure spending nearly quadrupled to almost $9 billion, the report said.

Anthropic still seeks $2 trillion valuation Earlier, in September, Reuters had reported that Anthropic posted a net loss of $42 billion in 2025, as part of a ​series of exclusives from its IPO prospectus.

Anthropic, which was founded in 2021, was set to make its stock market debut this month. But in September, the AI start-up pushed back its planned IPO date to November while still seeking to raise $100 billion at a $2 trillion valuation.

However, according to Reuters, some current investors and prospective investors who attended Anthropic's investor day earlier this month are weighing a lower valuation for the AI company after its latest financial disclosures.

The investors who attended the event in San Francisco discussed a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, three of the people had said, a significant step ​down from the roughly $2 trillion valuation previously expected for the November share ​sale.

Anthropic told investors at the meeting that its third-quarter revenue jumped 45% to $16.8 billion from the previous quarter, and that it was profitable on an adjusted basis during the quarter.

Safety concerns, data center pushback huts AI companies The Anthropic IPO delay came amid rising concerns from around the world over AI safety and a growing pushback against the technology and data centers, the backbone of the ecosystem.

In recent months, Anthropic and its main rival, OpenAI, have made global headlines for the wrong reasons, including its rogue agents gaining unauthorised access to websites and government databases.

Also Read | AI agents tried to hack a Canadian government website, research firm says

Amid the growing pushback, in September, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposed that AI model vendors “slow down”, citing risks from the pace of model development. Several other key figures in the industry, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, XAI’s Elon Musk, Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, have also since expressed similar opinions.