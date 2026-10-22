Anthropic opens ₹3.26 crore job for human writers; experts say it's a ‘premium on judgment’

In one of the great paradoxes of the generative AI boom, Anthropic, the creator of the Claude AI chatbot – which can easily generate a speech or an essay in seconds – is looking for human writers, according to Business Insider.

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The AI giant recently listed an opening for an “Executive Communications Writer” for a whopping $2,95,000 to $3,45,000 (roughly ₹2.78 crore to ₹3.26 crore) a year.

However, they aren't looking for just anyone with a way with words — Anthropic wants a candidate with at least eight years of experience who can quickly digest technical concepts, sharpen executive thinking, and maintain composure during breaking news.

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While the job posting drew scepticism on LinkedIn—with an Oregon-based author joking it was the job to take if the “writer wanted to build their own gallows” to train AI—communication professionals told BI that the opening highlights the enduring value of human creatives.

Speaking to Business Insider, three professional writers and communications experts noted that for young writers, the real work starts long before the typing begins, and simply being good with words is only a fraction of the job.

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“When speed becomes cheap, judgment carries a premium," Ann Handley, chief content officer at MarketingProfs and author of Everybody Writes, told the publication. “I think we're seeing that value extended to the role of the writer.”

What AI cannot achieve The search for a human writer comes as Anthropic’s internal data reveals how AI is already reshaping its workforce, BI reported. According to a company report, junior workers accounted for just 9% of technical department hires in June, down from 27% in early 2025.

In May, Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao revealed that AI already writes 90% of the company's code. This shift pivoted hiring needs across all office roles away from actual execution and toward oversight, judgment, and strategy.

Rao noted that the company might still expand hiring because “there's no shortage of work to do.”

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Corporate communicators must evolve into strategists for company leaders rather than just acting as language polishers, according to Handley.

“Good writers have always been strategic, in the sense that they have always made choices about what goes on the page, and what does not,” Handley told BI.

“The successful candidate isn't merely shaping language, but shaping thought leadership and how the team is presenting to the world,” she added. “That means knowing which ideas are worth owning, which are worth exploring, and which are just plain dumb.”

Joseph Braue, executive editor of Content Marketing Partners, told Business Insider that a major part of corporate writing is challenging unsupported claims, preventing overpromising, and resisting the pressure to publish weak material.

“The decisions I’ve regretted the most were times I didn’t push back enough on corporate or customer executives,” Braue said, noting that while writers often collaborate with AI, humans must control the narrative and ensure absolute accuracy.

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Measuring impact beyond word counts The compensation for Anthropic's new role is exceptionally high compared to industry standards. By comparison, Amazon Web Services recently listed an Executive Communications Manager opening in Seattle offering an annual pay range of $126,700 to $171,400.

To justify such an expense, professionals argue that writers must prove their business impact. Josh Bernoff, a business strategy author and former executive with two decades of experience, told the publication that a large volume of content does not prove a writer’s worth. Instead, writers need tangible evidence of their work's impact.

“If your job is to create market research reports, then you're only effective if people read those reports and say, 'here are the changes we're going to make on this product,'” Bernoff explained. “Your job is to move people and think about how to do it before you start writing.”

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Braue advised that writers looking to advance must understand business terminology and track whether sales leaders and internal partners are actually utilising their content.

“Learn basic marketing analytics. Understand attribution, conversion, and how a pipeline works," Braue said. "Writers who speak revenue get promoted."

Building evidence of original thought For recent graduates navigating an AI-driven landscape, experts recommend prioritising original thinking while using AI as a deliberate tool.

Bernoff suggested that early-career workers should take writing classes and use AI for research and efficiency, all while composing the final words themselves.

In his annual survey on AI usage among writers, Bernoff found that while many use AI as a search engine or thesaurus, fewer than 10% use it to generate publishable content as is.

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“If you're in a position to move your fellow students or people reading a school newspaper or your professors, then you're going to be taking the first step that's necessary to be able to move people in a corporate environment,” Bernoff advised.

Handley recommended that young professionals start a newsletter and publish bi-weekly, regardless of audience size.

“Maybe you'll learn to interview people or ask better questions or notice things others don't," Handley said. "In doing so, you'll build a body of work that shows a potential employer that, sure, you can write, but most importantly, you can think, and you can engage on the page.”