Anthropic opens Bengaluru office; partners with Air India, edu-nonprofit Pratham, others in AI push — Details here

Anthropic, on 16 February 2026, announced that it is opening an office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the company is focused on its partnerships across several sectors and with multiple companies in India. Here's what you need to know about the company's move. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published16 Feb 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Anthropic announced its Bengaluru office opening plans on Tuesday, 16 February 2026.
Anthropic announced its Bengaluru office opening plans on Tuesday, 16 February 2026. (REUTERS)

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) major, Anthropic, on Tuesday, 16 February 2026, announced that it is opening an office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the company is focused on its partnerships with Air India, education non-profit Pratham, among others, amid a wider push towards AI.

“Today, as we officially open our Bengaluru office, we’re announcing partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture that deepen our commitment to India across a range of sectors,” said the company in its official statement.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Artificial IntelligenceEducation
