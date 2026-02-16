Anthropic opens Bengaluru office; partners with Air India, edu-nonprofit Pratham, others in AI push — Details here

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) major, Anthropic, on Tuesday, 16 February 2026, announced that it is opening an office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the company is focused on its partnerships with Air India, education non-profit Pratham, among others, amid a wider push towards AI.

“Today, as we officially open our Bengaluru office, we’re announcing partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture that deepen our commitment to India across a range of sectors,” said the company in its official statement.